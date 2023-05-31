Isaiah Brunache All American

Mount Anthony alumnus Isaiah Brunache earned All-American status by placing runner-up in the shot put at the NCAA Division III men's national championships on Friday.

 photo PROVIDED by d3photography.com
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Last spring, Isaiah Brunache starred for Mount Anthony track and field, breaking a 35-year Vermont record in the shot put while earning All-American status at the New Balance Nationals, finishing fifth overall.

Now competing collegiately at the State University of New York Cortland, the Bennington native did one better on Friday – finishing second nationally in the shot put.

Brunache entered the NCAA Division III Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships seeded 13th out of 22 competitors. On his third and final attempt of the preliminary round, he broke his own school record with his hurl of 55’ 10.25.”

Only Wisconsin-Eau Clare’s Yakob Ekoue had a better mark (57’ 10.25”), earning him the national title.

Brunache becomes just the second Cortland men’s track and field athlete to earn All-America honors in the shot put, and the highest placement in program history. James Monaco finished fourth nationally outdoors in 1982 and fifth outdoors in 1983.

