On July 1 The NCAA updated its Name Image and Likeness (NIL) policy, allowing its athletes to be paid for their own personas. Its been a decades-long battle between the two.
Former Mount Anthony star-athlete Gavin Johnson isn't wasting any time capitalizing on the policy change.
Before Johnson has the chance to buckle his chinstrap and step foot onto Brian Kelly Stadium as a member of the Assumption University Division II football program for the first time, he has already landed himself a partnership as a Barstool Athlete.
Barstool Sports, a popular digital media company that focuses on sports and pop culture, started Barstool Athlete almost immediately after the NCAA updated its NIL policy. The company has a large following on social media sites such as Twitter (three million followers) and Instagram (10.8 million followers) and has a strong presence in the younger demographic in general.
Johnson isn't the only former Patriot to become a Barstool Athlete, either. The 2020 Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal female athlete of the year Rebeca Crosier, who now runs track at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, has also signed on as a Barstool Athlete, according to Johnson.
The Banner Sports department caught up with Johnson to talk about how this partnership came to be and what it means to him.
Banner: First off, you're in a pretty unique situation with the Name Image and Likeness policy being updated before you even start your college athletic career. Talk about that policy changing, and being able to explore these avenues that college athletes weren't able to for so many years.
Gavin: I mean, it's truly a blessing. At my level it's a blessing, at the higher level it can be a curse. A lot of people have mixed opinions on it. I went right ahead and I capitalized. I ended up submitting my (application) to become a Barstool Athlete, that ended up getting approved so I got that title now. So I mean, I view it as a blessing.
Banner: What made you want to pursue a partnership with being a Barstool Athlete?
Gavin: Barstool is lot of things; You have Barstool Sports, Barstool Outdoors, each college has it's own thing. It's a whole bunch of things all in one. Barstool being from Mass - I'm going to a Mass school - so that's pretty cool. [Editors note: Barstool Sports was founded in Milton, Massachusetts in 2003 by Dave Portnoy] Everyone at my age is always a fan of Barstool, you know you don't really find anyone who's not a fan of Barstool, or of course Dave Portnoy. I mean it's really, really cool to just have the title and name of being an organization.
Banner: How long have you been following the Barstool brand?
Gavin: I think I was an eighth grade. I've always been a fan. Everyone I know pretty much is a fan. I love Dave Portnoy and what he does and he does a lot of good things right now, especially with COVID for smaller businesses in areas in Mass, New York, he even stopped by Vermont, New Hampshire, New England - bunch of New England small businesses. [Editors note: Dave Portnoy started the Barstool Fund in Dec. 2020 to solicit funds for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Portnoy donated $500,000 toward the fund, which has raised $41 million for 443 businesses since its inception] It's something I support, and Barstool's something I definitely support. I've been following them for almost five, six years now.
Banner: How long did it take for you to reach out to Barstool? Did you reach out that day?
Gavin: My roommate, who's a linebacker from Pennsylvania, he showed me and he was like 'I'm doing this,' and I was like 'I'm doing it too then!' It was the day it blew up, and we were both like we gotta hop on this. Then a week and a half later, I think I got my response. I was kind of antsy at first, because I was seeing people get accepted, get accepted I'm like wow, I didn't make the cut. But I ended up making the cut, I got the email back about a week and a half later, two weeks. That was a huge sigh. I thought I wasn't gonna get it my, my roommate got it. So I couldn't let him have that upper leg on me, you know.
Banner: Is there any like direction on what it means (to be a Barstool Athlete) at this time?
Gavin: So right now at this time they're just accepting applications. You also get a couple more things, like you get merchandise, you get the title. That's pretty much at right now. It's very new, it's brand new. They're really the first to do this. I haven't seen anybody else even attempt to try and do this. So they're definitely taking it slow and accepting people and then I don't know what the future holds with that.
Banner: What do you hope comes from this partnership?
Gavin: I'm cool with the merch. Meeting Dave Portnoy would be a huge huge plus. That'd be pretty cool.
Banner: Are you pursuing any other partnerships at this time?
Gavin: I would like to set up an LLC at some point, get some protection and move on from there. That's why I haven't really dipped my toes too much into this. I told myself I wasn't gonna do it at all until that happened but then I saw (the Barstool Athlete) opportunity come up and I was like yeah, this has got to happen. But, I mean I'm definitely looking. I've been a product tester for this company called NXTRND - they make football accessories and different things like that. I'm on deck with them, they haven't started partnering with anybody yet. They have a bunch of major Division I and NFL athletes in their circle, and I'm blessed to be in the circle as well so hopefully I can pull that rabbit out of the hat one day. We'll see.