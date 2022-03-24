MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Meg Barber is one of the best basketball players to come out of Hoosick Falls High School. The 1998 graduate’s 1,643 career points were the most scored by a female Panther when she left the program. Barber held that record until 2020, when Logan Thayne surpassed that mark. program.
Barber continues to leave her mark on the game, now as the head coach of her alma mater, New York University.
Earlier this week, Barber was named the 2021-22 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division III Coach of the Year.
“I want to thank the WBCA for this honor,” Barber said in a press release. “I am humbled from this recognition by my peers in the WBCA. The magic of team sports are the people, and I’m surrounded by the very, very best. I’m honored to share this award with my staff, Nettie, Audrey and Emi, with our players, our support staff, and the NYU senior leadership team.”
Barber, who just finished her fourth season at the helm, led a young Violets’ team to one of the best seasons in program history. NYU won its first outright University Athletic Association (UAA) title since 1997 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007 and sixth overall.
The team’s high-intensity defense and fast-paced offense produced a single-season program record in field goal percentage (44.9) and the second-highest scoring average ever (77.6).
The Violets finished 25-2 overall and 13-1 in Association play. They opened the year with 14 straight victories and followed with an 11-game winning streak after their lone regular-season loss.
Most impressively, Barber’s squad accomplished all of this with three rookies among her top four in minutes per game. She coached the UAA Player of the Year (Jenny Walker), D3hoops.com National Rookie of the Year (Belle Pellecchia), UAA Sophomore Rookie of the Year (Natalie Bruns), two First Team All-UAA selections (Walker, Pellecchia) and a pair of Second Team All-UAA honorees (Bruns, Jordan Janowski).
“In the two-year shadow of a pandemic that ravaged New York City, I am very proud that our team mirrored the resiliency and togetherness of our NYU community and that of all New Yorkers,” Barber said.
Barber now holds a 63-18 overall record across three full seasons of competition.
It’s the first WBCA Coach of the Year award in NYU program history.
Barber, Walker and the Violets finished 2021-22 ranked sixth nationally by the WBCA and seventh by D3hoops.com.