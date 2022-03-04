ALBANY, N.Y. — Former Cambridge Central High School girls basketball standout Lilly Phillips continues to make waves on the basketball court, now at Division I University at Albany.
Phillips was named to the America East all-rookie team for her impressive first season with the Great Danes.
Phillips has drawn the start in all but one Albany game this year, averaging 4.5 points, 2.4 assists and .9 steals per game. She also averaged nearly 22 minutes per game.
Joining Phillips on the rookie-team are Genevieve Coleman of Binghamton, Paula Gallego of the University of Maine, Ivory Finley of the University of Massachusetts Lowell and America East rookie of the year Catherine Gilwee of the University of Vermont.
Phillips and Albany earned the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament after a 20-9 regular season. The Great Danes host No. 7 University of New Hampshire Saturday at 2 p.m. in the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament as they begin their journey at an NCAA tournament bid.