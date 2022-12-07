KINGSTON. R.I. — Former Cambridge basketball standout Sophie Phillips remains a walking bucket. Wednesday morning, the sophomore guard at Division I University of Rhode Island set a new career-high with 21 points, helping lead the Rams to an 88-34 win over the Hartford Hawks. Philips connected on five of her 10 3-pointers, adding a rebound, two assists, two steals and two blocks to her stat line in 20 minutes of action.
Wednesday marked the fourth time Phillips has scored in double-digits this season. The guard has become a key part to the Rhode Island (8-1) rotation, appearing in all nine contests and averaging a little over 14 minutes per game.
Rhode Island coach Tammi Reiss praised Phillips’ transformation from her freshman to sophomore year during a Dec. 1 press conference.
“Her transformation has been remarkable,” Reiss said. “She’s competing at the 2-[guard] for minutes, and taking minutes … that’s a credit to her as a player, she put in so much work this offseason.”
Philips is averaging 7.7 points per game. Rhode Island returns to the court Saturday at Quinnipiac (4-3). Tip-off is scheduled for noon.