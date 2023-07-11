Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  
SCHMITT

Steven Schmitt (No. 32) eyes the lacrosse ball into his stick during a game this spring. Schmitt will be continue his collegiate lacrosse career at Syracuse University, joining the Orange as a graduate transfer. 

A former Burr and Burton lacrosse standout is officially joining one of the elite programs in the country. Steven Schmitt, a 2019 BBA graduate, is the newest addition to the Syracuse University men's lacrosse team. The long stick midfielder and Cambridge, New York native is using his extra year of eligibly to join the Orange as a graduate transfer.

Schmitt spent the last four years playing for Mount St. Mary's. He was named the 2023 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Long Stick Midfielder of the year and led the Mountaineers with 97 ground balls. Schmitt was also a MAAC First Team honoree, and tallied 13 points in 16 games during his senior season.

During his high school career, Schmitt starred for BBA. He was named a captain and was a defensive anchor for the Bulldogs during his senior season. His stellar play helped BBA achieve a 16-3 record and a spot in the Division I championship game.  Schmitt was named as a U.S. Lacrosse All-American after his senior season with the Bulldogs.

Steven Schmitt brings the ball into the attacking zone during a 2019 game against Mount Anthony.

Syracuse finished its 2023 season at 8-7. The Orange have won a nation-leading 10 NCAA championships.

