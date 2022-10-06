BBA alumna places second in Vermont Amateur (copy)

Julia Dapron hits a tee shot on the 10th hole at the Dorset Field Club during the final round of the 2020 Vermont Women's Amateur.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Former Burr and Burton golfer Julia Dapron can still swing it, and she proved it during the Hartford Hawks Invitational tournament earlier this week.

Dapron, a senior at Stonehill College, led her team with a top-15 finish. The Dorset native finished the tournament at +16, shooting a 156 over two days at the par-70 Wintonbury Hills Golf Club. 

She carded a 75 opening round on Monday, and followed that up with an 81 during rainy and cold conditions on Tuesday. Dapron added a birdie on the par 4 sixth hole on Tuesday after logging a pair on the front nine on Monday and finished tied for 13th out of 58 golfers in the field.

Her SkyHawks placed eighth 

Dapron Leads Stonehill at Hartford Hawks Invite

Dorset, Vermont, senior finishes tied for 13th on individual leaderboard as Skyhawks place eighth as team with a two-day score of 665. 

Merrimack College (305-310) and Fairfield University (307-308) shared the team title at 615.

Stonehill closes out its season  at the Sacred Heart University Fall Invitational at Great River Golf Course in Milford, Conn. Oct. 16-17.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.