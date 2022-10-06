BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Former Burr and Burton golfer Julia Dapron can still swing it, and she proved it during the Hartford Hawks Invitational tournament earlier this week.
Dapron, a senior at Stonehill College, led her team with a top-15 finish. The Dorset native finished the tournament at +16, shooting a 156 over two days at the par-70 Wintonbury Hills Golf Club.
She carded a 75 opening round on Monday, and followed that up with an 81 during rainy and cold conditions on Tuesday. Dapron added a birdie on the par 4 sixth hole on Tuesday after logging a pair on the front nine on Monday and finished tied for 13th out of 58 golfers in the field.
Her SkyHawks placed eighth
Merrimack College (305-310) and Fairfield University (307-308) shared the team title at 615.
Stonehill closes out its season at the Sacred Heart University Fall Invitational at Great River Golf Course in Milford, Conn. Oct. 16-17.