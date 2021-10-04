Dapron wins third state crown

Burr and Burton's Julia Dapron rolls a birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole during the 2018 high school girls golf state championships at Ralph Myhre Golf Course in Middlebury.

Julia Dapron had a homecoming of her own this weekend. The former Burr and Burton standout golfer, who now competes as a junior on the Stonehill College women’s golf team, played at her hometown course on Sunday and Monday.

Dapron and Stonehill competed in the Stonehill Invitational at Dorset Field Club, placing third overall in the meet. Merrimack College (614) ran away with the win, with 52 less strokes than second place Assumption College (666).

Stonehill finished third overall, shooting 668. Dapron shot an opening round 85 on Sunday, good for 17th overall on the leaderboard. The Dorset native shot par on eight holes of her round.

Dapron was a three time individual state champion during her high school career.

Adelphi University finished fourth with a score of 678 and the College of Saint Rose rounded out the scoring, shooting a 728 during the two day meet.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

