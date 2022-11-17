Burr and Burton football alumnus Jay McCoy was one of 15 Hobart College football players to receive league honors this week after the Statesmen's 7-3 regular season.
McCoy, a three-sport athlete during his days with the Bulldogs, was named as an honorable mention selection.
A four-year starter, McCoy is second on the team with 73 tackles and tied for the team lead with two interceptions. He has two games this season with 10 or more tackles, including a career-high 17 stops against Rochester.
In 39 career games, McCoy has 159 tackles, 3.5 for loss, a sack, 12 pass breakups and six interceptions.
The Statesmen finished third in the Liberty League with a 4-2 record. Hobart will make its third straight postseason appearance when the Statesmen travel to Washington & Jefferson in Washington, Pennsylvania for the ECAC Asa S. Bushnell Bowl this Saturday.
Kickoff is scheduled for noon.