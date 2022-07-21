Nesbett ABA

Former Bennington Martens player Elijah Nesbett is in Mexico playing for the Thunderbirds de Tecate of the NUBA International league.

 photo provided by Elijah Nesbett
When Shawn Pratt and Chris Kidd created the Bennington Martens of the semi-professional American Basketball Association last fall, the co-owners had one goal: get their players professional contracts.

Elijah Nisbett is the latest Marten to reach that goal as he trains in Tijuana, Mexico preparing to play for the Thunderbirds de Tecate of the NUBA International league.

Nisbett has been in Mexico for just over a week, but he’s already feeling the love from the locals. He said he’s been approached by kids on the street who recognize him as an American basketball player.

“You see how it brings a city together,” Nesbett said. “It’s truly amazing to see how a simple game of basketball brings so many people together.”

Pratt had nothing but good things to say about his former big man, who averaged around two blocks per contest for the Martens as a lockdown defender.

“Elijah is a great athlete who is very knowledgeable about the game of basketball,” Pratt said. “His work ethic and great attitude gives him favor in the eyes of many coaches. He’s a great player and an even better person.”

Nesbett is grateful that Pratt and Kidd started the Martens, which exposed his game to a wider audience.

“There’s not much where we live,” Nesbett said. “Nobody really explains how to get your name and film out there to other coaches. If it wasn’t for them, I probably wouldn’t get the chance to have this experience.”

Nisbett isn’t the first Marten to take the next step. Garrick Averett left the Martens in January when he signed to a professional agency. Averett is also heading to Mexico to play, according to Pratt.

