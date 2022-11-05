BENNINGTON — The best players in the New England semi-professional Football League are in town today to play in an All-Star game, but Saturday is more than just a football game.
The Storm asks all players, coaches and spectators in attendance at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park to bring a non-perishable item in exchange for free admission into the event, an otherwise $5 ticket. Those food donations will be donated to the Harvest House Soup Kitchen, which distributes free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday to those within the community, along with a Sunday breakfast.
The game kicks off at 2 p.m.
Last year, the Harvest House served a little over 21,000 meals. This year, they’re currently on pace for about 22,000, or more than 400 meals per week.
Storm co-owner and coach Chris Cipperley see’s the opportunity to host the game for the first time as an organization as a win-win.
“In the end, we’re doing something good for the community and kind of breathing new life into the game,” he said.
The New England Football League has teams across the region. Cipperley hopes that traffic influx translates into plenty of donations for the Harvest House.
“It gives us an opportunity to hopefully make a sizable donation since we have guys coming in from Connecticut, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island.”
Ten Storm players will partake in the all-star game.