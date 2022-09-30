Hoosick Falls golf improved to 11-2 on Friday with a home win over Waterford-Halfmoon by a score of 5-0 at Hoosick Falls Country Club.
Panthers sophomore Aiden Fleming led all scorers with a two-under-par round of 32.
Top scores from Waterford-Halfmoon included Dylan Day 54, Johnny Atwood 56 and Billy
Scunziano 57.
Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Andrew Sparks 40, Dylan Callahan 43,
Brady Mann 45, Andrew Marpe 47, Ben Smith 48, Garrett Taylor 54 and Jack Shea 54.
The Panthers finish the regular season on Tuesday with an away match against Hoosic Valley, before competing in Saratoga at the Wasaren League Invitational Tournament on Wednesday.