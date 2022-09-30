Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Hoosick Falls golf improved to 11-2 on Friday with a home win over Waterford-Halfmoon by a score of 5-0 at Hoosick Falls Country Club.

Panthers sophomore Aiden Fleming led all scorers with a two-under-par round of 32.

Top scores from Waterford-Halfmoon included Dylan Day 54, Johnny Atwood 56 and Billy

Scunziano 57.

Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Andrew Sparks 40, Dylan Callahan 43,

Brady Mann 45, Andrew Marpe 47, Ben Smith 48, Garrett Taylor 54 and Jack Shea 54.

The Panthers finish the regular season on Tuesday with an away match against Hoosic Valley, before competing in Saratoga at the Wasaren League Invitational Tournament on Wednesday.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

