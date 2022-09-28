Hoosick Falls’ Aiden Fleming led all golfers during Wednesday’s match with his round of 39, but that wasn’t enough as Saratoga Catholic left Hoosick Falls Country Club with a 3-2 victory over the Panthers.
Hunter Charpentier led Saratoga with his 41.
Other scores from Saratoga Catholic included Jacob Hajos 43, Ryan Gillis 45, Kam Cox 47, Mark Mahay 49 and Sal Cerio 63.
Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Dylan Callahan 46, Andrew Sparks 47, Brady Mann 48, Jack Shea 53 and Andrew Marpe 58.
The loss drops the Panthers to 10-2 on the year. They are back on Friday for their senior match against Waterford before a match at Hoosic Valley on Tuesday and the Wasaren League Invitational Tournament in Saratoga on Wednesday.