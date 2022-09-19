Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.