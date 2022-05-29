lax nationals

Mount Anthony's Ava Elmer (4) gets by a defender while playing for Team Vermont in the lacrosse nationals this weekend in Maryland.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
BEL AIR, M.D. — Five Mount Anthony Patriots participated in USA lacrosse nationals this weekend representing Team Vermont.

Patriot juniors Ava Elmer, Elyse Altland and McKenna Brighton and freshmen Roey Rella-Neill and Abby Sekora made the 22-player roster.

Team Vermont lost to DC Metro 18-9, Nations United of Texas 16-4, and Team Tennessee 14-8. Team Vermont ended the tournament on a high-note, defeating Team Georgia 9-7 on Sunday morning.

The MAU girls lacrosse team finished its regular season 7-9.

