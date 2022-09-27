MAU soccer vs Bratt 9/17/2022 John James final (copy)

Mount Anthony's Silas Rella-Neill (left, 13) and Brattleboro's Ozzie Hendrick battle for the soccer ball.

 Michael Mawson Bennington Banner
BRANDON — Mount Anthony boys soccer defeated Otter Valley 5-0 on Tuesday afternoon with goals from five different Patriots.

Evan Eggsware, Collin Bevin, Pete McKenna, Luke Rizio and Sebastian Romero all notched a score for MAU.

Silas Rella-Neill was the setup man most of the afternoon, finishing with three assists. Eggsware also tallied one assist.

Lucas Lincourt earned the win protecting the Patriots net, saving the only shot that came his way.

Otter Valley’s Isaiah Wood had 16 saves in the losing effort.

The Patriots improved to 6-1 on the season and return home on Saturday to host Woodstock at 4 p.m. at SVC field.

