Five local standouts on the diamond were named to the Southern Vermont League All-Opponent teams for their outstanding performances this spring.
Mount Anthony’s Connor Hannan and Nat Greenslet were named to the Division A first team. Hannan was the Patriots’ ace, leading the team in games started (six), innings pitched (33) wins (three) and strikeouts (37). At the dish, Hannan hit both of MAU’s home runs on the year, tied for the best on-base percentage (.500), runs scored (12) and also tied for the most hits (16) of any Patriot batter.
Greenslet also had 16 hits on the season, led MAU in doubles (four) and RBIs (12). Greenslet pitched in six games, starting two and tossed 11 innings. He held opposing batters to a .167 batting average, by far the best mark of any MAU pitcher with multiple innings pitched.
Hannan and Greenslet led MAU to an 8-9 record and the No. 9 seed in the Division I playoffs.
Burr and Burton also had three players named to the Division A first team roster: Trevor Greene, Jack McCoy and Coleman Reece.
Greene was a multi-tool player that led BBA to its 12-5 record and No. 5 seed in the D-I playoffs.
He led BBA in home runs (three), RBIs (19) and walks drawn (16). He also had an on-base percentage north of .500 at .516.
He also drew a Bulldog-high seven starts on the mound, going 4-1 with a team-high 53 strikeouts and holding the 123 batters he faced to an astonishingly low .100 batting average.
McCoy led BBA in hits (21) and runs scored (19), proving to be an effective bat at the top of the lineup. Even when opposing pitchers prevented him from reaching base McCoy’s outs were almost always productive, striking out just four times all season, the least of any everyday starter.
Reece hit .340 and flashed his speed on the base paths, tying for the team-high with five stolen bases on six attempts.
BBA coach Eddie Lewicki was also recognized by the SVL. The Bulldogs skipper was named the A Division coach of the year.