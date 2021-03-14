WILLISTON — Thanks to a tremendous all-around performance from Ella Tashjian, the Burr and Burton gymnastics team, in its first-ever season and first state championship appearance, took the crown by a whopping nine points on Saturday at the Green Mountain Training Center.
Burr and Burton scored 135.275 to triumph over Harwood’s 126.350 and Montpelier’s 125.575 in third. CVU was fourth by only 0.05 points and St. Johnsbury finished fifth.
According to VPA records, it’s the first time since 2005 that someone other than CVU or Essex won the state title in gymnastics.
Tashjian was the all-around champion with victories in the vault, the uneven bars and the floor exercise. She was also ninth on the balance beam. She topped Lake Region’s Bryanna Palmer by 0.725 points and Harwood’s Kai McGrath in third.
But as impressive as Tashjian’s efforts were, her teammates were just as strong. Tristan Prescott had two top-8 finishes — a fifth in the uneven bars and a seventh on the balance beam. She was second for the Bulldogs overall.
Natasha Kopeck had three top-8 finishes, with eighth-place scores in the uneven bars, the balance beam and the floor exercise, to finish third for BBA. Arden Wojtach was the fourth scorer for BBA.
The rest of the lineup at the state championship included: Cassidy Fusco, Concetta Fusco and Abby McChesney.