WEST HAVEN — Mike Fisher waited a long time for his first win at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, and the payoff was worth it. The Castleton driver was the headline-maker at the annual Rutland Regional Medical Center “Hometown Heroes” event on a night that also saw Kamden Duffy, William Duprey, Pat Miner, John Smith, Adam Mahoney, Ronnie Alger, and Zach Wood visit victory lane.
Fisher started racing in the Sunoco Sportsman Modified division at Devil’s Bowl in 2016 and had some close calls and podium finishes, but he had yet to seal the deal. On Saturday night, Fisher debuted a throwback tribute paint scheme honoring local favorite Eddy “Elmo” Allen’s 1969 Modified racer, changing his design from a red car numbered 77 to Allen’s red, white, and blue No. 33Jr., and he ran off with the first checkered flag of his career.
Fisher took the lead from polesitter Allan Hammond on the third lap and survived three restarts during the 30-lap feature, including the final one with a dozen circuits left. The win keeps Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s new-winner streak intact for 2023 and makes Fisher the 11th different driver to win a Sportsman Modified feature race in as many events. Anthony Warren earned his second podium finish of the season with the runner-up finish, and Marty Kelly III finished third.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division ran a pair of 25-lap features, with the first being a makeup from the Fair Haven/Poultney Auto Supply Night that was rained out on June 25. Rookie Kamden Duffy brought his second win home in the opening race. Scott Towslee finished second, while the Ryan cousins ran through the field; Anthony Ryan came from 16th to finish third and Randy Ryan came from 14th to take fourth. Steve Miller rounded out the top five.
In the regularly scheduled, 25-lap Limited Sportsman race for Rutland Regional Medical Center, one of Devil’s Bowl’s all-time feature winners finally got back to victory lane as William Duprey got it done. The four-time champion of the former Super Stock division earned his first open-wheel Modified win and his 53rd overall win at Devil’s Bowl, leading wire-to-wire.
Pat Miner was a first-time winner in the Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman division.
John Smith copped his second Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint win of the year, leading every one of the 15 laps. Teenager Raelin Dunham was second with former champion Ray Hanson third.
Adam Mahoney scored another one for “The Corner” in the 15-lap Mini Stock feature; Mahoney’s official and unofficial teammates including brother Griff, cousin Mark, and fellow racers Brian Blake and Craig Kirby – who historically park together in the back corner of the pit area – have combined to win nine of the season’s 13 races thus far.
Zach Wood made it back-to-back wins in the 9th State Cannabis Crown Vic division. The Georgia driver grabbed the early lead from Chad Merrill and was gone in the caution-free, 15-lap race.
Browns Quarried Slate & Farmstand presents the racing action this Saturday, at 7:00 p.m. with the annual back-to-school backpack giveaway. All weekly divisions will be in action except for the Crown Vics, and there will be a 50-lap Enduro Series event. Grandstand general admission is $15 for adults and free for children aged 12 and under.
OFFICIAL RESULTS (Top 10) – Rutland Regional Medical Center “Hometown Heroes” Night
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Sunoco Sportsman Modified Feature (30 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver
# - denotes rookie
1. (2) Mike Fisher
2. (3) Anthony Warren
3. (4) Marty Kelly III
4. (12) David Boisclair
5. (10) Justin Comes
6. (1) Allan Hammond
7. (5) Walt Hammond Jr.
8. (8) # Evan Roberts
9. (13) Vince Quenneville
10. (21) Kevin Chaffee
O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman Feature #1 (25 laps – makeup from June 25)
1. (2) # Kamden Duffy
2. (7) Scott Towslee
3. (16) Anthony Ryan
4. (14) Randy Ryan
5. (9) Steve Miller
6. (12) Jason Quenneville
7. (17) Joe Venditti
8. (10) Hunter Nutter
9. (3) Alex Layn
10. (6) Freddie Little
O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman Feature #2 (25 laps)
1. (1) William Duprey
2. (11) Randy Ryan
3. (4) Gary English
4. (2) Jason Quenneville
5. (5) Steve Miller
6. (13) Freddie Little
7. (3) Bob Kilburn
8. (7) Scott Towslee
9. (8) A.J. Munger
10. (9) Anthony Ryan
Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman Feature (20 laps)
1. (2) Pat Miner
2. (4) Tyler Travis
3. (3) Bobbi Jo Hults
4. (8) Randy Edson
5. (18) Donald Williams
6. (7) Adam LaFountain
7. (11) Nick Austin-Neil
8. (15) Derrick Counter
9. (10) Boomer Patterson
10. (1) Russ Farr
Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint Feature (15 laps)
1. (2) John Smith
2. (4) Raelin Dunham
3. (3) Ray Hanson
4. (8) Chris Lennox
5. (7) Logan Denis
6. (6) # John Carleton
7. (13) Ashleigh Kulzer
8. (12) Roger LaDuc
9. (9) Aiden Benoure
10. (11) Gage Provencher
Mini Stock A-Feature (15 laps)
1. (9) Adam Mahoney
2. (6) Jake Barrows
3. (2) Jarrod Colburn
4. (15) Austin McKirryher
5. (17) Chase Allen
6. (20) Mark Mahoney
7. (12) Luke Fellows
8. (5) Tom Severance
9. (10) Damian Olden
10. (4) Tyler Bell
Mini Stock B-Feature (8 laps)
1. (1) Ronnie Alger
2. (3) # Ryan Patch
3. (2) Nick Melotti
4. (6) Richard Fleury
5. (4) Jacob Demgard
6. (8) Jakobee Alger
7. (7) Royal Harrison Jr.
8. (10) Tim Robinson
9. (9) Derek Lachapelle
10. (5) Darren Williams
9th State Cannabis Crown Vic Feature (15 laps)
1. (4) Zach Wood
2. (5) Rob Steele
3. (6) J.T. Blanchard
4. (3) Norm Morrill
5. (1) Jackson Ducharme
6. (2) Chad Merrill