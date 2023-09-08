BENNINGTON — After being held scoreless in its first two games of the season, Burr and Burton girls soccer was determined to find the back Thursday afternoon against Brattleboro.
It didn’t take the Bulldogs long to do just that, as Breck Bensin broke the scoreless streak less than six minutes into the action on Spinelli Field. The early score set the tone for BBA, who rolled to a 4-1 victory in the opening match of the Patriot Classic.
A nice run by Josie Powers down the left sideline started the scoring opportunity. The senior midfielder carried the ball deep into Brattleboro territory before rolling a gentle pass toward the middle of the net. The ball maneuvered through traffic and eventually found Bensin, who finished the play off with her first career varsity goal. That was a trend for the Bulldogs – as all four goals came from first-time scorers.
Emme Beavin followed suit early in the second half to double BBA’s lead. The junior forward gained possession at the top of the box in the 33rd minute and, while surrounded by defenders, chipped a shot over the outstretched arms of Brattleboro keeper Abigail Henry (6 saves) to make it 2-0 BBA.
Beavin wasn’t finished, as she scored on a header seven minutes later on a perfectly placed corner off the foot of Powers to build BBA’s lead to 3-0.
Henry was solid protecting the Bears’ net throughout the match, doing all she could to keep her team within striking distance. With BBA leading 1-0 in the 26th minute of the first half, she deflected a Megan Carson shot that was destined to sneak inside the near post. She robbed Carson of another goal opportunity in the 36th minute of the second half, making a glove save on a rocket sent at the Brattleboro net.
The Bulldogs wouldn’t relent, finishing with 11 shots on net. Nell Bryant also etched her name into the scoring column with 23 minutes remaining. Adelaide Redden flipped the field with a cross that was on target to Bryant, who finished it off with a score to give BBA a 4-0 advantage.
The BBA defense, led by Hazel Cornwell and Mia Sena, was stout all game long. Sena set the tone early, executing a perfect slide tackle deep in BBA territory, knocking the ball away from Brattleboro’s Reese Croutworst and stopping a solid scoring chance in the 32nd minute of the first half and the game still scoreless.
Zadie Olmstead was able to capitalize on some open space in the 22nd minute of the second half for the Bears’ lone goal. The senior forward carried the soccer ball down the left side and found the back of the net, beating BBA keeper Abby Kopeck (5 saves). The Bulldogs senior keeper had a pair of nice punch saves in the second half that helped keep BBA in control throughout.
The match was cut roughly 10 minutes short because of lightning. Both teams agreed to call the game completed as severe thunderstorms rolled through Bennington. BBA (1-2) advances to the Patriot Classic final, which will be played Monday on Spinelli Field at 7 p.m. Brattleboro (0-1) awaits the loser of Saturday’s Mount Anthony versus Hoosac Valley game in the consolation round.