POWNAL — Pownal Youth Baseball will be having its last in-person sign-up on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Pownal Valley Center Firehouse. Kids aged 4 to 12 are welcome to sign up. Questions can be directed to pownalyouthbaseball@gmail.com.
