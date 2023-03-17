Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

POWNAL — Pownal Youth Baseball will be having its last in-person sign-up on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Pownal Valley Center Firehouse. Kids aged 4 to 12 are welcome to sign up. Questions can be directed to pownalyouthbaseball@gmail.com.

