It should come as no surprise that Burr and Burton’s Carol Herbert had a stellar senior season. She has been a key piece to the Bulldogs' success in multiple sports for years.
Herbert excelled on the soccer field, basketball court and in throwing events for BBA track and field over the course of the 2020-2021 athletic seasons.
For her great performance, Herbert has been named the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal Regional female athlete of the year.
She started her senior campaign on a high note as an anchor protecting the net for the Bulldogs in soccer.
In BBA’s first match of the year, Herbert registered 11 saves in a 1-0 shutout win over rival Mount Anthony.
Bulldog coach Suzanne Mears gave Herbert praise after the season-opener.
"Carol is a rock back there," Mears said.
She continued to be that rock as BBA finished the condensed season 5-1. Herbert shutout Stratton Mountain, too and had standout performances in a 3-2 double overtime win over Rutland, a 5-1 BBA win over Brattleboro in which she had six saves. Even in BBA’s only regular season loss, a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Champlain Valley, Herbert played well, saving a season-high 13 shots.
Herbert was named to the Division A first team in the Southern Vermont League, and also to the Division I girls all-state team for her strong performance in the fall.
She didn’t let up in the winter, leading the girls basketball team in scoring.
Once again in a season-opening win over Mount Anthony, Herbert shined. She scored a team-high 16 points in that contest as BBA got off to a strong start on the court.
Herbert has been a scoring threat in the post for years, but expanded her game this past winter. BBA coach Erin Mears praised her versatility as a basketball player, and utilized Herbert as a point-forward at times.
One of Herbert’s strongest games came against Otter Valley. She had a vintage performance, scoring 18 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for the double-double.
Herbert exceeded 20 points in a BBA win over Woodstock, scoring 21. She nearly reached 20 in a couple of losses to Rutland and Mt. Mansfield, scoring 19 in each contest.
Herbert came up big in the most meaningful games of the season. In No. 10BBA’s opening round upset over No. 7 Middlebury in the opening round of the Division II playoffs, Herbert had 15 points, good for a share of the team-high that night with Nevaeh Camp. That scoring helped the Bulldogs escape with the 57-37 upset win.
The Bulldogs barely missed out on another upset over No. 2 North Country thanks in large part to 16 points from Herbert.
Herbert was named to the Vermont Basketball Coaches’ Association (VBCA) Division I/II senior all-star team for her strong season on the court.
Her achievements don’t end there. Herbert also possessed a couple top-five finishes in the Division II state championship track meet. Herbert wrapped up her high school athletic career finishing fourth in both the shotput and discus.