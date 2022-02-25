MANCHESTER - Mount Anthony’s playoff hopes live on.What looked like a rout from the start turned into a raging Burr and Burton comeback on senior night, only to be diminished by Mount Anthony’s Austin Grogan’s game-clinching 3-pointer as the Patriots held on to a 34-31 victory in a must-win game for MAU.
The Patriots’ defense gave BBA fits in the first half, building a 21-8 lead by the break. The second-half struggles returned for MAU, however, allowing its rival right back into the game.
The Bulldogs offense woke up to begin the third quarter, as Matt Carrara rattled off a quick five points for the home team. Then, it was the Bulldog defense that stepped up and made it a game again.
“They just played great defense,” said MAU coach Hunter Stratton. “If you continue to get stops you’re going to come back. And they just got stop after stop after stop.”
Carrara and teammate Dustin Joseph did all the BBA scoring in the third, 10 points, while holding MAU to just four. The comeback attempt was well under way, as the deficit now stood at seven, 25-18 entering the final quarter.
The Patriots controlled the fourth to start. Carter Thompson made two free throws to open, and a careless turnover by BBA and basket by MAU had the Patriots up 11 quick. But the Bulldogs hung tough and fought for their seniors.
BBA answered with a 5-0 spurt of its own, making it 29-23 MAU with 5:38 left to play. With 3:30 left, the lead was cut to four thanks to a Carrara steal and score.
It was apparent that this was Carrara’s night, and coach Baker drew up a play for his senior forward with 2:09 left and a chance to tie the game.
It resulted in a Carrara layup and the Bulldogs had battled all the way back, evening the score and seizing all of the momentum. Carrara ended with a game-high 12 points.
But then it was Austin Grogan’s turn.
Out of an MAU timeout with 1:12 left, the Patriots swung the ball side to side against the Bulldog’s zone and with just fifty seconds left in the game Austin Grogan swished the game winning three; His first field goal since the first quarter. In a wild one, MAU ripped the hearts out of BBA and its senior night heroics in a stunner.
Stratton knows every game for MAU is win-or-go-home at this point. He says his players don’t shy away from that mentality.
“Our guys, they step up in the big moment. They really do. And this is it. I mean the playoffs are now so they just have to come to play.”
From the jump, MAU came out with their foot on the gas. Carter Thompson opened up the floodgates with a triple for the Patriots, while BBA’s Will Morell missed his first two attempts from the arc. In a flash, MAU was up 9-0 and BBA’s head coach Dylan Baker was forced to call a timeout at the halfway point in the quarter.
The Bulldogs finally got on the board 40 seconds later when Ameden got to the rim for a deuce. But even with the team’s first field goal of the game, BBA remained cold. Those would be the Bulldogs' only points of the quarter as MAU’s defense was relentless. After one, MAU held a massive 17-2 lead.
The second saw much of the same. BBA struggled to score but so did MAU. The teams combined for ten points, won by the Bulldogs six, and the deficit was down to 13 as the Dogs hung their heads low walking into the locker room. 21-8 MAU at the half.
With just one game to play Saturday in Burlington, Mount Anthony controls its own destiny. A win gets them into the playoffs and a loss sends them home.
Coach Stratton and his MAU boys are looking to take down Burlington and ride their momentum into the madness of March.