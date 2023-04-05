MAU LAX 4/4/22 (copy)

Hoosick Falls/Tamarac boys lacrosse dropped an 8-7 overtime thriller to Stillwater/Mechanicville Tuesday night.

With the Wildcats trailing by one late, Sammy Fauler netted his lone goal of the game with just 13 seconds remaining to extend the contest and force overtime.

Brady Mann once again led the charge with his three goals and two assists. Jack Cavanaugh, Ty Roadcamp and Cam Fanfa each got into the box score with one goal apiece for Hoosick Falls/Tamarac. Logan Ryan made nine saves protecting the net.

The Wildcats (2-1) head to Voorheesville Thursday for a 5 p.m. game.

