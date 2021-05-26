WASARENLEAGUE

First Team (front row left-right): Emma McCart, Ayla Fauler, Madelyn Kasulinous and Lyric Kriner

Second Team (back row left to right): Gwyn Vincent, Macy Lindsey abd MacKenna Roberson

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY DENISE CAMPBELL
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Seven Hoosick Falls field hockey players were awarded league honors this week. 

Emma McCart, Ayla Fauler, Madelyn Kasulinous and Lyric Krine were named to the Wasaren League first team. 

Fellow Panthers Gwyn Vincent, Macy Lindsey and MacKenna Roberson were named to the Wasaren League second team. 

Fauler and Kasulinous were also named to the All-New York State team for their impressive performance on the field this spring. 

The Panthers enjoyed lots of success in the Fall II season, finishing the season 14-2. 

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.