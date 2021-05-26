Seven Hoosick Falls field hockey players were awarded league honors this week.
Emma McCart, Ayla Fauler, Madelyn Kasulinous and Lyric Krine were named to the Wasaren League first team.
Fellow Panthers Gwyn Vincent, Macy Lindsey and MacKenna Roberson were named to the Wasaren League second team.
Fauler and Kasulinous were also named to the All-New York State team for their impressive performance on the field this spring.
The Panthers enjoyed lots of success in the Fall II season, finishing the season 14-2.