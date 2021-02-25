BENNINGTON - Fair Haven’s Kohlby Murray had himself a game to remember at Kates Gym on Thursday night.
The Slaters’ guard poured in 34 points in a 70-34 Fair Haven win over Mount Anthony.
Murray scored from all three levels of the floor.
“He’s a tough guard,” said MAU coach Marcus Hass. “He gets downhill really well, and we didn't do a very good job defending that.”
Murray had a great all around showing, as his highlight of the night wasn’t a basket, but instead a sweet behind the back pass.
Off a rebound near the foul line, Murray gained control of the ball in a crowd and without hesitation had the instincts to look ahead to a streaking Slater for an easy two.
Gavin Johnson led the way for MAU with 10 points. Johnson used his size and strength to get solid position in the paint and converted on a couple second chance opportunities.
MAU kept in close through the first, as the teams traded buckets with Fair Haven pulling ahead 17–15.
A 9-0 run to start the second quarter forced Hass to burn a timeout.
The Patriots got into their offensive set and moved the ball well on the following possession, eventually finding a wide open Ethan LaBatt who stepped into and swished a 3-pointer.
MAU responded with a stop on the defensive end and LaBatt splashed another jumper from behind the arc, pulling MAU back within five at 26-21. LaBatt’s shooting gave MAU life midway through the second.
“Once he gets his confidence up he’s a good shooter,” Hass said.
The Slaters responded with a 12-2 run of their own to close out the half, growing their lead to 38-23 at halftime.
Fair Haven’s defense settled in for the remainder of the game, forcing many MAU turnovers and the Patriots were unable to find their rhythm.
“We had trouble turning the ball over, I think really that was the difference in the game,” Hass said.
The Patriots fall to 1-3 on the season and are scheduled to host Windsor on Tuesday at 7 p.m.