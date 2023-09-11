FAIR HAVEN — Mount Anthony was the better football team on LaPlaca Field Saturday night, outscoring Fair Haven 14-9. The same can’t be said for Friday.
Fair Haven jumped out to a 13-0 lead on Friday before continuous lightning strikes forced the contest into a weather delay, and eventual postponement, at 8:30 p.m. The Slaters did just enough to hang on for the victory when play resumed Saturday, defeating MAU 22-14.
After totaling just five yards on 15 offensive snaps Friday, MAU’s offense woke up during the restart to the tune of 163 yards on 35 plays. More than half of yards came on one play, as Jonathan Garland (6 for 11, 142 yards) connected with MAU’s big-play threat Carter Thompson for an 84-yard touchdown in the third quarter. A successful two point conversion cut Fair Haven’s lead in half, 16-8, after the Slaters knocked a 32-yard field goal through the uprights earlier in the quarter.
Garland punched in a 3-yard score on the ground in the fourth, but the two point attempt to tie the game was unsuccessful.
One carryover MAU had from Friday to Saturday was ball security issues. The Patriots had four botched exchanges in the first half, and were fortunate to fall on each one to keep possession. They weren’t so lucky in the fourth quarter when Fair Haven’s Phil Bean stripped a MAU running back of the ball and recovered the fumble, taking it 24-yards for a scoop-and-score. That defensive touchdown made it 22-14; the Patriots blocked the ensuing PAT attempt to keep it a one-possession game.
MAU was knocking on the door to tie it up, but were stopped short on a fourth down from the Fair Haven 2-yard line late in the fourth, essentially sealing the win for the Slaters.
The Patriots (0-2) will look for their first victory of the season in their home opener Friday against Brattleboro (0-1-1) at 7 p.m.