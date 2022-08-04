Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony track and field enjoyed copious amounts of success this spring, thanks in large part to three senior athletes.

Dubbed the 'big three' by head coach Paul Redding, Andrew Ponessi, Brooks Robson and Isaiah Brunache broke four MAU records this past spring.

Robson set the Patriots record in the long jump (22') and the triple jump (45’ 0.5”) while Ponessi flashed his speed, securing a new MAU record in the 200 meter dash (22.41 seconds). Brunache broke his own record from 2021, also setting a new Vermont record in the shot put with his toss of 62’ 11 1/2” at nationals in June.

On Wednesday morning, the three gathered in the cafeteria of Mount Anthony Union High School to update the record books. 

