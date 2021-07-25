BENNINGTON — It’s difficult to silence the Bennington 12 and under all-star team bats. Essex Town’s Jacob Laroche did a great job of doing just that in Sunday’s 6-3 Essex Town win.
The lefty threw hard straight out of the gates, keeping Bennington scoreless through the first two frames as his team jumped out to a 2-0 advantage. Laroche went four strong innings, picking up the win.
Bennington battled all afternoon, but some untimely errors really hurt them throughout the game. Errors proved to be the deciding factor, as the three unearned runs that crossed the plate ended up being the run deferential.
“We hurt ourselves today. It was uncharacteristic mistakes by us, mental mistakes and things that we typically don’t do,” said Bennington manager Derrick Tienken. “We can’t do that with a really good team like Essex or you end up on the wrong end of the score.”
Trailing 3-1 in the top of the fifth, Seth Greenslet retired the first two batters of the inning before Smith reached on a single. Greenslet appeared to get out of the inning by inducing a soft ground ball to third but the throw from Carson Andrick was off target, extending the inning. Laroche helped his on cause by stepping up to the plate and put solid contact on a line drive over the centerfielder’s head for a two-run double, making it a 5-1 ballgame in the later innings.
Greenslet had a solid outing in relief, pitching four and a third innings and keeping Bennington within striking distance after starting pitcher Andrick had some trouble locating the strike zone. He walked the first two batters of the second inning before handing the ball over to Greenslet.
Tienken was happy with Greenslet’s performance on the mound.
Seth came in in a tough spot. (He) did his job,” Tienken said. “He’s a contact pitcher. He’s gonna strike a few out, he’s gonna get soft contact. He got that, we just didn’t make the plays that we needed to.”
When Essex Town’s Max Smith slapped a double to right field driving in the first run of the game in the top of the second, Bennington found itself in unfamiliar territory. In Bennington’s seven prior games, they never found themselves behind at any point.
Essex Town added a second run in the inning thanks to a two-out error.
Bennington battled back in the fifth with a two-run blast over the left field fence by Andrick. That brought the score to 5-3, but that’s all the Bennington bats would be able to produce.
Michael Mqcdougall closed out the win for Essex Town, pitching two scoreless innings. Essex Town added an insurance run in the sixth on a double off Macdougall’s bat.
Bennington was able to limit the damage as Essex Town had the bases loaded and no outs. Greenslet forced a Essex Town batter to ground out to third base, who threw to home for the force out. Then, Hudson Burnell was handed the ball to register the final two outs. Burnell induced a pop out to short followed by a ground out to third to end the top of the sixth.
With the loss, Bennington will play Friday at 6 p.m. in an elimination game.
Tienken was happy with how his team responded to the adversity of facing a deficit for the first time this season.
“We made mistakes, we’ll try to clean those up, but they fought to the end,” he said. “They didn’t give up and that’s what’s most important.”