BENNINGTON — Defensive woes doomed Mount Anthony baseball in Monday’s 12-2 loss against Lyndon Institute.
The Patriots played clean baseball over the first two innings and found themselves within striking distance, trailing 2-0. In the top of the third things started to unravel to the tune of 3 errors that cost MAU as many runs. It was a sign of things to come for MAU who totaled 9 defensive miscues for the game. Of the 12 Lyndon runs, only 5 were earned.
The miscues have Patriots coach Trevor Coyne searching for answers.
“I’m not sure, maybe we’re missing something in the gym that we’re not seeing. Maybe some guys need to be moved around. I don’t know,” Coyne said.
The cold and wet weather isn’t helping the cause. MAU has been forced to practice in the gym for the majority of its practices thus far, and Coyne is hoping to get on the diamond for some practices to try and sort out MAU’s defensive problems.
“Hopefully we can get outside in the next three days and figure it out and regroup.”
After error-free baseball in their season debut, the Patriots committed 4 errors in their next contest, but hung on for a 3-1 win over Hartford.
It’s the second consecutive game where defensive miscues have led to a double digit loss. On Friday, South Burlington bested the Patriots 13-2 and MAU committed 7 errors in that one.
Lyndon’s pitching staff held MAU hitless over the first 5 innings. Starter Whitt Steen shined over his 4 innings of work, not allowing a hit while walking 3 and striking out 3. Lefty Luke Dundas got the ball in relief for the Vikings and kept MAU hitless in the fifth.
A soft ground ball to the right side of the infield off the bat of Nat Greenslet broke up Lyndon’s combined no-hit bid in the bottom of the sixth. It would be 1 of 2 hits on the afternoon for the Patriots, as Colby Granger drove Greenslet in later in the inning on a single to center off Dundas.
Granger continued to be a bright spot for the Patriots early in the season. He once entered the game in a relief role and pitched well. His offspeed stuff froze a few Viking hitters. Granger finished the final 4 innings for MAU and allowed 3 earned runs while striking out 5 and not walking any batters.
Connor Hannan drew the start for MAU. He allowed 2 earned runs in his 3 innings of work while striking out 5 and walking a pair.
Coyne said Granger has carved out an expanded role with his recent play.
“He’s a starter. We’re talking about this weekend giving him a chance to actually start a game. If not this weekend, it’ll be next week.”
Carter Thompson scored MAU’s second and final run of the afternoon, crossing the plate on a passed ball with 2 outs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Patriots drop to 2-2 on the season and play a doubleheader on Saturday. The front end will be played at home at 11 a.m. against Otter Valley. After that, the Patriots head to Hoosick Falls for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch against the Panthers.