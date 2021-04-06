EMMITSBURG, Md. — Former Southern Vermont College men's basketball coach Dan Engelstad signed a contract extension with his current school, Mount St. Mary's.
After leading Mount St. Mary's to the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, head coach Dan Engelstad has signed a three-year contract extension, announced by Mount St. Mary's athletic director Lynne Robinson.
"We are very pleased to offer a contract extension to Coach Dan Engelstad," said Robinson. "Over the past three years, Dan's dedicated leadership of the men's basketball program has been tremendous. In addition to the team's outstanding success on the basketball court this past season, Dan has maintained a tireless commitment to the welfare and academic success of our student-athletes. This extension demonstrates our shared commitment to keep the basketball program continuing in a positive direction. Under Dan's leadership, the future of Mount basketball is bright and in good hands!"
Engelstad, in his third season with the Mountaineers, led the Mount to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017 with road wins at Wagner and Bryant in the Northeast Conference Tournament. The Mount posted its first winning season since the 2017-18 campaign, and have increased their win total in each of Engelstad's three seasons at the Mount.
"I am thankful for the opportunity to continue to lead and build upon our foundation and our 2021 Championship," said Engelstad. "My family and I are humbled by and thrilled to be a part of this Mount Community. I am grateful for the commitment of the administration, the dedication of my staff and the hard work of our players. I have no doubt there are fun times ahead for fans in Knott Arena. Go Mount!"
Engelstad was the head coach at Southern Vermont College for five seasons prior to arriving in Emmitsburg, leading the program to a 104-34 record over that span. He served as an assistant coach at Holy Cross (2010-13) and at the Mount (2007-10) before heading to Southern Vermont.