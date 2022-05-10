Panthers advance to sectional quarterfinals (copy)

HOOSICK, N.Y. — Emma Willards’ bats proved too much to handle for Hoosick Falls softball on Tuesday, as the visitors downed the Panthers 13-10.

Lauren Stephens was the most productive Emma Willard bat, tallying three hits in four plate appearances

Sam McEntee pitched all seven innings for Emma Willard, grabbing the win in the high-scoring affair. She helped her own cause with three RBIs on offense. That tied her with Ari-Vega Werner for the most on the team.

Marissa Landry pitched the first six innings for Hoosick Falls, allowing nine runs. Jordan Hill pitched the final inning for Hoosick Falls, allowing four runs.

Alexis Pingelski led all batters with four RBIs on the day. MacKenna Roberson and Landry each drove in two for the Panthers.

Hoosick Falls is now 13-6 on the season and returns to action on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

