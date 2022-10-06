HF field hockey 9/21 (copy)

The Hoosick Falls defense stops a shot from entering the cage.

 By Michael Mawson — Bennington Banner
CORINTH, N.Y. — An Emma McCart hat trick led Hoosick Falls field hockey to its 11th win in as many games on Wednesday afternoon as the Panthers defeated Corinth 5-0.

The Panthers continued to roll, outshooting their opponents 36-3 and had 28 penalty corners to Corinth's one. 

That left Sydney Crombach very busy protecting the Corinth goal. Crombach had 26 saves in the loss. Jaeyden Roberson had two saves in the shutout win for the Panthers.

Gwynn Vincent got the scoring started for Hoosick Falls, scoring a goal at the 12:10 mark of the first quarter. McCart's first score followed three minutes later. 

Tatum Hickey scored with 5:23 remaining in the opening quarter as the Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 advantage early. 

Hoosick Falls looks to continue its winning ways Friday at Greenwich at 4:15 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

