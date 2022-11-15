BRATTLEBORO — After Travis Elliott and his brothers raised nearly $15,000 for Parkinson’s research while running the New York City Marathon in 2021, he decided to make it an annual tradition.
Elliott chose to run for Team Fox and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in honor of his dad, Randy Knaggs, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 10 years ago. He has pledged to raise a minimum of $3,500 for Team Fox, 100 percent of which will go toward finding a cure for Parkinson’s.
Knaggs was the Outdoor Program Director at Marlboro College for many years, where he taught students leadership and teamworking skills through outdoor activities.
Despite it being the hottest temperatures on record for an NYC Marathon on Nov. 6, Elliott ran the race in 3 hours and 44 minutes.
“It was definitely a struggle, but I just kept thinking of the struggle that my dad deals with every day and that gave me the strength to keep going,” the Brattleboro Union High School graduate said of the unseasonably warm November race.
Elliott played soccer, basketball, and lacrosse for the Colonels, serving as a captain in all three sports. He was also an All-State pick in each sport, BUHS’ first US Lacrosse All-American, and still holds the Colonel boys’ soccer single-season scoring record with 19 goals in his senior season. He went on to play club lacrosse at Elon University, where he served as a team captain, club president, and was named an MCLA Academic All-American.
He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Brooklyn Law School and is now an attorney for Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in New York City, where his practice focuses on advising publicly traded companies on sustainable finance and disclosure matters. He and his wife are expecting their first baby in January.
Elliott started running after injuring his knee while playing basketball.
“Running the NYC Marathon was always on my bucket list, but after tearing up my knee it was the only thing I could do,” he said. “Being able to combine raising money for a cause I care deeply about and being part of such an incredible day in New York was great."
If you would like to donate to support Elliott's efforts and the Michael J. Fox Foundation, you may do so at the following link: https://fundraise.michaeljfox.org/nyc-marathon-2022/RunningForRandy.
Alternatively, donations can be made via Venmo or check or by contacting Elliott at travis.elliott55@gmail.com or 802-579-8237.