BENNINGTON -- A three-run first inning was all that the Elks would need as they topped Gamer's Grotto, 3-0, in the AAA championship at the Bennington Little League park on Tuesday night.
Elks, coached by Derrick Tienken, used some small ball to take the lead in the bottom of the first inning. Hudson Burnell led off with a single and after Carson Andrick reached on an error, Burnell scored on a wild pitch to give the Elks the 1-0 lead.
Andrick scored a few pitches later on a dropped throw as Blake Tienken reached by a fielder's choice. Tienken himself scored two batters later, when Xavier Davis struck out but tried to reach first base on a dropped third-strike.
That was all Elks hurlers Burnell and Andrick needed it. Burnell pitched the first three innings, allowing only two hits and striking out eight hitters in his time on the hill. Andrick finished the last three innings, allowing no hits, two walks, a hit-by-pitch and also striking out eight.
Gamer's Grotto had its best threat in the top of the sixth when Brodie Lebert was hit by a pitch and Parker Buggee walked with no one out. But Andrick came back strong, striking out the next three batters to end the game.
Aiden Lacasse and Cassidy Coulter had base hits for Gamer's Grotto.
On the other side, Brody Smith pitched the entire game for Gamer's Grotto, striking out 11.
The Elks finish the season at 11-2 and Gamer's Grotto were 8-5. The Bennington 12U all-stars begin on July 6 with a game away at Brattleboro.