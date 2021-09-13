BENNINGTON — Reggie Parker of Ekwanok Country Club had herself a Sunday to remember at Mount Anthony Country Club. Parker (75) began the final round of the Vermont State Women’s Golf Association’s Mid-Amateur four strokes behind leader Tiffany Maurycy of Killington Golf Course, who shot par (71) during Saturday’s opening round. Parker stayed consistent on Sunday, shooting a 77 for her round. Maurycy posted an 81, creating a tie atop the leaderboard. After 36 holes, both golfers had a score of 152.
Parker had the momentum on Sunday, closing her deficit as the duo faced a one-hole sudden-death playoff to determine the winner. Parker birdied 18 to complete the come from behind win, securing her third Mid-Am championship. She also won the 2006 and 2008 Mid-Am titles.
In third place, showing consistently strong play was Karen Bisbee of Williston Golf Club shooting a 78 on Saturday and 79 on Sunday for a total of 157. Elizabeth Walker of Dorset Field Club fought through round two and posted the lowest score of the day (76) and took home fourth place. Fifth place was taken by Jeanne Morrissey of Williston Golf Club with a 165.
Trisha Mahar, the lone golfer representing MACC in the tournament, finished 21st with an overall score of 179.
The Low-Net Competition was also a close one, with Susan Rand of Ralph Myhre Golf Course playing a stellar second round and winning with a two-day net score of +1 (143). Just one stroke behind was Nicole Laberge, also of Ralph Myhre Golf Course, with a +2 net score of 144. Third net was won by Denise Barnard of Williston Golf Club with +6 net (148), Fourth net was Judith Wine of Stowe Golf Club with +7 (149) and Fran McCune of Country Club of Vermont rounded out the top five with a +8 (150).
In the Margaret Dick Cup Team Competition, the ladies of Williston Golf Club won the cup with a two-day team score of 470. Second place was taken by the Ralph Myhre Golf Course team with a score of 516. And in third place was the Haystack Golf Course Team with 519.
The Women’s Mid-Am returned to MACC for the first time since 1986. MACC will also host the Senior championship in 2022 and the Amateur in 2023.