The annual Vermont North-South Senior All-Star Football Game returns to the gridiron after a year’s absence with the state’s top senior football players meeting on Nov. 20 at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
Five Mount Anthony Patriot seniors and three Burr and Burton Bulldogs help make up the south’s roster.
Kaleb Carpenter, Hayden Gaudette, Andrew Gilbert, Austin Grogan and Danyal Khan will represent MAU while Will Addington, David Keyes and Warren McIntyre will rep BBA.
All 31 of the state’s high school football programs from all three divisions are represented on the rosters. Head coaches are Craig Sleeman of BFA Fairfax-Lamoille for the North and Fair Haven’s James Hill for the South.
The South won the last meeting in 2019, 40-7, at Dave Wolk Stadium, its first win since 2015. The North leads the all-time series 11-8.
Kickoff for the 20th annual contest is at 12:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the gate starting an hour prior to game time and available through the game’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vt.allstarfootballgame. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.
All proceeds benefit the scholarship and grant programs of the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation.