BENNINGTON — Without senior captain Silas Rella-Neill on Thursday night, there were questions as to where the offense would come from for Mount Anthony boys soccer.
Enter Evan Eggsware.
The fellow senior shifted from his normal midfield spot and played up for the Patriots, and it didn’t take long for that move to pay off.
Just 7:25 into the game, Eggsware connected from just outside the box on the right side of the field, carving the ball past Rutland goalkeeper Colin Rider (four saves) to give MAU an early 1-0 lead. That’s all the Patriots would need, but Eggsware added a second goal as MAU grabbed the 2-0 win.
In the 22nd minute of the second half, Eggsware blocked a clear attempt, played the ball off his body and put on the jets, beating a Rutland player to the ball. That left just him and Rider, and as Eggsware approached the net, he put a soft touch into the opposite side of the net to put MAU ahead 2-0.
“I was pretty nervous to step up,” Eggsware said. “I usually put those balls in and let everyone else finish, but I was pretty excited to get the chance to get out there and at least have a couple chances to get some goals.”
Those chances came to fruition thanks in large part to Eggsware’s hustle. He was the first to the ball on a handful of occasions, and created his own opportunities at times.
“His work rate has been a little short on goals because we’ve asked him to break people down and feed it, but we’re happy to have him step up today,” said MAU coach Mike Molloy.
He nearly had the hat trick.
Just two minutes after his second goal, Eggsware put pressure on the Rutland net as Rider stepped up to clear the threat away. The Rutland goalie hesitated before kicking the ball and Eggsware stole it off his foot, but his shot sailed a little high and over the crossbar.
“I was a little excited. I got a little ahead of myself,” Eggsware said with a smile. “I managed to run through the ball, steal from the goalie and then I started getting a little overwhelmed with all the things I wanted to do and I just kind of lost track of just poking it in.”
Alex Salvesvold played lockdown defense for MAU, helping keep Rutland off the scoreboard through 80 minutes. The Patriots defender mirrored the man in front of him.
“He’s a calm presence. Coach (Jeremy) Neill and I were saying he goes as fast as he needs to,” Molloy said. “He played his best game (tonight), I think.”
Molloy is happy with the outcome, which brings MAU to 8-1 overall.
“Without our captain and center midfielder, it says a lot that the team was just able to just keep it going,” Molloy said. “It wasn’t always pretty but I think I think the effort was there, in the second half especially.”
MAU heads to Manchester for an 11 a.m. Saturday game at Burr and Burton.