ARLINGTON — The Arlington girls soccer team defeated Mount St. Joseph 4-0 on Wednesday night behind a fast start to the second half.
Ahead 1-0 on an Audrey Robinson score coming out of the break, the Eagles wasted no time building their advantage. Sidney Herrington started the second half by dribbling down the field and getting into the MSJ box. She was fouled inside the box, just 18 seconds into the half, and converted the penalty kick opportunity to make it 2-0 Arlington.
Less than a minute later, Magnolia Robinson found the back of the net on a feed from a slashing Herrington.
Audrey Robinson closed the scoring with 10 minutes left in the contest, converting an unassisted chance for her second goal of the game.
Arlington coach Kirk Robinson gave the player of the game to Taylor Wilkins and Sarah Tilley, who both created goals and won 50-50 balls throughout the field.
The victory boosts Arlington to 5-4 on the season. The Eagles remain at home, hosting Poultney Tuesday at 6 p.m.