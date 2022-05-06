MANCHESTER — The fourth of Emmett Edwards’ eight goals Friday afternoon against rival Mount Anthony was a little extra special.
Not only did it give Burr and Burton extra wiggle room, extending its lead to 9-1 with 4:20 left in the first half in a game BBA ultimately won 17-3, but it was a milestone for the Bulldogs senior: career goal number 100 in his illustrious career.
It came the same way many have over his three year varsity career, on a pass from teammate Matt Grabher.
The duo have been a staple in Burr and Burton lacrosse since day one, both starting as freshman. That chemistry shows itself every time they touch the field.
The combination of a lethal scoring threat in Edwards and a fantastic understanding of the game and a field general in Grabher wreaks havoc on defensive gameplans throughout the state. Grabher reached his own milestone earlier in the week, tallying his 100th career assist in Wednesday’s win over LaSalle.
BBA coach Tom Grabher has witnessed their success from the sidelines and said their dedication and leadership have helped the program progress.
“They really enjoy playing together and they complement each other very well. They’re a pleasure to have on the field” coach Grabher said. “They’re leaders by example and I couldn't be more proud of them.”
MAU's Lucas Lincourt recorded the first goal of the game with 9:41 on the clock in the opening quarter, bouncing one past BBA keeper Miles Kaplan and into the back of the net. MAU’s offense put pressure on BBA’s side of the field early, as the Patriots appeared ready to give the Bulldogs a fight.
Kaplan was ready for the challenge, making five saves. His stellar play protecting the cage limited the damage. MAU fired seven shots in the first quarter, nearly matching its total (eight) in the last three quarters combined.
While Kaplan stood out, the BBA defense as a whole made things difficult for MAU for all 48 minutes. It’s something Grabher is pleased to see.
“We've been very happy with the defense working as a unit,” Grabher said. “Through and through, they've been very solid, they're playing very consistently and I think what makes us most happy is we see that they're continuing to improve on the little things.”
Offensively, Peyton Gray had a quick response for BBA after Lincourt’s score. The BBA attack fought through traffic and charged toward the net a minute after MAU’s score to even the game at one.
Then Grabher showed his dual-threat ability, closing out the quarter with a pair of goals and an assist to Ryan Nolan who found a seam in the MAU defense and took advantage. Grabher delivered a pass right on target and Nolan finished the job, getting one past Hayden Gaudette protecting the cage.
Just like that BBA grabbed hold of the momentum, leading 4-1.
Then it was Edwards’ turn to put his imprint into the contest with his second quarter performance of five goals. By halftime, BBA held a commanding 10-1 lead and cruised to victory over the final 24 minutes.
To make things even better for the Bulldogs, their third captain, Nicky Miceli, made his season debut and got in the scoring column with 58 seconds left in the third quarter.
Even while he was sidelined, Grabher said Miceli’s impact on the team cannot be overstated. He explained Miceli’s high lacrosse-IQ and leadership have been a major asset to BBA’s success.
“He’s been a fantastic help on the team all year. He's a guy who you're like, this guy is gonna be a great coach. He's positive in practice, he knows the little things. it's great because they're hearing a voice that’s not mine. They're hearing exactly what I would say, that I don't have to say because he's doing it. He coaches guys up and picks them up. He doesn't let them get down. Never negative.”
Gaudette did his best to stop the onslaught of Bulldog goals, totaling 10 saves, but BBA’s pressure was too much to handle.
Cam Cummings led MAU offensively with two goals.
The Bulldogs improve to 8-1 with a home game Tuesday against Middlebury at 4:30 p.m. while the Patriots’ record is now 4-5 and they host South Glen Falls Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
BBA and MAU are set to battle again in Bennington on May 20.