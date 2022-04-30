MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton lacrosse defeated Mount Mansfield 12-3 on Saturday afternoon.
Captain Judd Gorley led the defense with a strong showing from Wyatt Townsend,Andrew Maneggia and Liam Bradley.
Emmett Edwards (four goals, one assist) led the team offensively. Ryan Nolan put three in the net for the Bulldogs while Karter Noyes and Matt Grabher each scored a goal and assisted on three more. Julien Halstead (2 goals) and Peyton Gray (1 goal, 1 assist) rounded out the scoring in the win.
Carter Cave was strong at the faceoff x for BBA.
The Bulldogs improve to 5-1 on the season and play at Rutland Tuesday at 4 p.m.