MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton girls hockey coach Ed Lewicki picked up his 100th career win Saturday, as the Bulldogs defeated Middlebury 2-1 behind a masterful performance from goalie Cyra Pacher.
The BBA goalie stopped 31 saves, including 13 in the final period as Middlebury attempted a comeback bid. The only score Pacher allowed came on a powerplay, with Ireland Hanley finding the back of the net with seven minutes remaining, making it a 2-1 contest.
The Tigers’ goal came just one minute after Mia Paligo netted her second score of the day, scoring unassisted at the 8:39 mark.
Paligo got the scoring started just 2:31 into the game on a back-door goal with assists from Skylar Smith and Kaelin Downey.
The win keeps the Bulldogs (6-0) undefeated to begin their year. They return to the ice Wednesday against Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield (1-0) at 5:30 p.m.