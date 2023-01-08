Bisselle joins Vermont ice hockey squad for Twin State games (copy)

BBA coach Ed Lewicki, seen here in a 2016 photo, earned his 100th career victory Saturday, as the Bulldogs defeated Middlebury 2-1. 

 Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton girls hockey coach Ed Lewicki picked up his 100th career win Saturday, as the Bulldogs defeated Middlebury 2-1 behind a masterful performance from goalie Cyra Pacher.

The BBA goalie stopped 31 saves, including 13 in the final period as Middlebury attempted a comeback bid. The only score Pacher allowed came on a powerplay, with Ireland Hanley finding the back of the net with seven minutes remaining, making it a 2-1 contest.

The Tigers’ goal came just one minute after Mia Paligo netted her second score of the day, scoring unassisted at the 8:39 mark.

Paligo got the scoring started just 2:31 into the game on a back-door goal with assists from Skylar Smith and Kaelin Downey.

The win keeps the Bulldogs (6-0) undefeated to begin their year. They return to the ice Wednesday against Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield (1-0) at 5:30 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.