Bennington Post 13's Josh Worthington delivers a pitch during the teams season opener.

BENNINGTON — Try as they might, a four run top of the first inning proved too much to overcome for Bennington Post 13 American Legion baseball against Rutland Post 31 at Mount Anthony Union High School on Thursday evening.

Post 13 answered in the bottom of the second with three runs of its own, but eventually lost 5-4

Chase de Castro had the hot bat for Rutland, with two of the team’s five hits. Jonah Boyea had two RBIs for the visitors.

Matt Wasieleuski (three innings, five runs, two earned) and Josh Worthington (four innings, zero runs, one hit allowed) split time on the mound for Bennington.

Lucas Cates had three of Post 13’s six hits, driving in one run while Worthington also had a couple of hits for the home team.

Bennington (3-11) hosts Lakes Region for a doubleheader today. The first pitch of the first game is noon.

