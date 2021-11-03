ORFORD, N.H. — Sometimes, it's about weathering the storm.
That's exactly what the No. 6 Arlington Eagles girls soccer team did on Wednesday, downing No. 2 Rivendell Academy in penalty kicks to advance to the Division IV championship game.
Arlington literally fought through the storm, as a wintery mix fell during the first half. They figuratively did, as well, namely starting goalie Denita Moore.
With the game knotted at 1-1 at the end of the second overtime period, Moore stepped in to protect the Eagles' net as penalty kicks would decide each team's fate. Rivendell's Alex McFate aimed to the left side of the net, but Moore dove for the ball and deflected it, changing it's path and saving it from reaching the back of the net.
That gave Arlington the momentum that was snatched away from them when Ryleigh Butler scored with five minutes left in regulation off an assist from Harper Trendley, tying the game at one apiece.
The first Eagle to step inside the box during PK's was Sidney Herrington.
Herrington, like McFate, decided to play the left side of the net.
Savannah Gray got a hand on Herrington’s low kick, but the Arlington standout put enough power behind her kick to absorb the deflection and still reach the back of the net.
Amazingly, Moore stopped the next PK chance sent her way, putting Arlington in a fantastic position to secure the win.
The senior keeper admitted she was a little nervous once the game went to PK’s, but Moore said she doesn’t let the nerves get to her.
“I’m just gonna play my game and hopefully it goes good,” she said.
Good would be a massive understatement. Once she stopped the first ball and Arlington had the advantage with Herrington’s goal, Moore’s confidence grew.
“Usually, when I save one I’m like ‘OK, I think I know what I’m doing,” Moore said. “Other than that, I don’t know, I just kind of go with the flow.”
Arlington was flowing. Next up was Taylor Wilkins, who played the right side of the net to give Arlington a 2-0 advantage.
Rivendell senior Kylie Taylor got one past Moore on the Raptors’ third PK attempt.
Audrey Robinson answered with a score of her own, extending Arlington’s advantage to 3-1.
Trendley entered the box for Rivendell, needing a goal to extend its season. She lasered one to the center of the goal, but the ball bounced off the crossbar and away from the net, sending Arlington to the championship.
Eagles coach Kirk Robinson praised Moore’s body of work throughout the season after the win.
“We had nine regular season shutouts, and she was a big part of those,” Robinson said. “She’s a very solid, quiet leader.”
Arlington started the scoring in the 62nd minute, when Herrington was awarded a PK after Rivendell was called for a dangerous kick inside the box. Herrington placed the PK into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.
Butler’s score near the end of regulation forced overtime, which Arlington largely controlled. Arlington fired three shots on one possession in the first 15-minute overtime period. Gray deflected the initial threat, a missile off the foot of Herrington.
The deflection found Arlington’s Robinson, who put another shot toward the goal. A Rivendell defender stepped up to protect the net as Gray was still recovering from the initial shot. A third Eagles shot was off the mark as Rivendell squashed the scoring opportunities.
Sarah Tilley and Emma Hoover were like second and third goalies for Arlington, stopping a lot of scoring opportunities before they reached the net. Herrington, Wilkins and Magnolia Robinson put the Eagles in a good position to score throughout the game. It was a solid all-around performance for Arlington in a gritty win.
Coach Robinson’s Eagles have now defeated No. 3 West Rutland and No. 2 Rivendell in consecutive games. Arlington believes in its abilities, and feel as though they are a stronger team than its No. 6 ranking.
“We really had a lot of belief,” coach Robinson said. “We lost some close games throughout the season, and felt like each one was getting us closer.”
Now, Arlington has a date with undefeated No. 1 Proctor Saturday in the championship. The game will be played at Applejack Stadium in Manchester at 10 a.m.
Proctor and Arlington matched up twice earlier in the season. In Arlington’s first game of the year, Proctor won 9-4. In a second matchup on Sept. 17, it was a 5-0 Proctor victory.
The Eagles are flying high after the win.
“I’m very thankful to be part of this young team, and with all these good friends I’m going to have forever,” Moore said. “I’m blessed to just be part of something so amazing and powerful; a bunch of powerful females.”