ARLINGTON — After the bottom of the first inning, it seemed like the Arlington baseball team had an easy ride to a third victory this season against West Rutland.
The Eagles sent 16 hitters to the plate in the frame and scored 12 times. But West Rutland battled back, scoring eight runs in the fourth to make it a game, but Arlington held on for an 18-11 win over the Horde at the Arlington Rec Park.
“They kept pressure on West Rutland and responded to that eight-run inning. We wanted the kids to stay in a good rhythm, and I was really encouraged how they responded,” said Arlington coach James Wright. Arlington starter Kyle Hess made short work of West Rutland in the top of the first, but the nightmare was just beginning for the Horde.
The onslaught started right away as three of the first four batters started with hits, including a single from leadoff man Cannon Petry, an RBI double by Ricky Perez and a triple into the woods from Taylor Therriault that drove in two runs. Before the Horde knew what hit them, it was 4-0.
“We went in loose today,” Wright said. “We struggled earlier in the season against [West Rutland]. Their pitcher threw strikes and we unloaded on it.”
The rest of the lineup contributed as well in the opening frame, with a couple more hits and three straight walks at the bottom of the lineup to keep the line moving. In his second at-bat of the first inning, Perez added a two run single to make it 9-0 and then Therriault added a ringing two-run single to make it 11-0.
“Taylor has crushed the ball lately,” Wright said. “A lot of our guys are making good contact and we want to keep the momentum going.”
The first out came after the 15th batter on an infield fly rule and West Rutland eventually got a double play, tagging out an Arlington runner.
Offensive stars for the Eagles included Petry, who went 4-for-5 with three runs and three RBI. Perez was 3-for-4 with four runs scored an a pair of RBI, while Therriault was 2-for-5 with three RBI. Arlington added two more runs in the bottom of the second to make it 14-1 on RBI hits from Petry and Hess and it seemed like the run-rule would come into effect.
But West Rutland started to get to starting pitcher Hess in the fourth. A pair of hit-by-pitches started the rally and before it was over, the Horde had eight runs and was back into the game at 14-9. When Arlington got back into the dugout, Wright said it was time to respond.
“Let’s get some runs back and get Hayden [Curtis] some breathing room [on the mound],” Wright said. “They started to time Kyle, but he’s young and that’s the most he’s pitched in one game. I thought he did a great job and he matured on the mound today.”
Arlington scored twice more in the bottom of the fourth to make it 16-9, one in the fifth and one in the sixth. West Rutland added runs in the fifth on a groundout and another in the seventh on a wild pitch, but reliever Therriault closed the door on any more damage. Arlington is 10-2 on the year and firmly in the third spot for the upcoming Division IV playoffs with only one regular season game left — Wednesday against Rivendell for senior day.
“We’ve had some bumps this season, but they were necessary. We want to come out firing again on Wednesday against a good team in Rivendell,” Wright said.