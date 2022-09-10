ARLINGTON — Despite beginning the season with a pair of one goal losses, Eagles soccer coach Kirk Robinson felt as though his girls had the better of the play in both contests.
“We felt like we had two moral victories in a way to start the season,” Robinson said. “Two really good, well played games where we didn’t get the result.”
Saturday’s date with a battered Bellows Falls team nursing seven injuries was a perfect opportunity to reverse those early season misfortunes. Arlington left no doubt from the opening whistle in a 9-0 victory in which the visitors conceded at halftime because of injury concerns.
“Today we really wanted a result, and the results were there,” Robinson said.
They certainly were.
The ball found Arlington’s Taylor Wilkins on the opening possession, who effortlessly worked her way through the Terriers’ defense and found the back of the net just 25 seconds in. It took the sophomore all of five minutes and five seconds to add a couple more and secure a hat-trick as Arlington raced out to a 3-0 lead.
Wilkins had double digit shots through Arlington’s first two contests, but just one goal to show for it. Robinson believes the scores will go a long way in proving to his players they can get the job done.
“She really really wanted to relax and finish,” Robinson said of Wilkins. “She showed she can do it.”
Wilkins wasn’t the only Eagle to record a hat-trick. Sidney Herrington scored the final three goals of the morning to match Wilkins’ total.
Magnolia Robinson added a score midway through the half on an assist from Audrey Robinson. A minute later, the roles reversed: Audrey was on the finishing end on a setup from Magnolia.
There was also a first in the victory, as junior Catherine Morrissey scored her first career goal. Magnolia fed Morrissey near the net, who finished the job and an eruption of cheer on the field ensued.
Arlington moves to 1-2 on the season and returns to the field at Poultney Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.