ARLINGTON — While it may be true that all good things must come to an end, Arlington girls varsity basketball coach Mikayla Dambrackas is hoping that’s not the case for just a little longer.
Dambrackas and her Eagles are entering this week’s Division 4 post-season tournament with a 14-5 record, thanks to ending their regular season with 13 wins in a row. That record has earned the Eagles a fourth seed and leaves them with hopes of a deep run in the state tournament.
That run begins Tuesday when the Eagles host a 7 p.m. playdown contest with 13-seed Twinfield/Cabot. If the Eagles emerge victorious in that game and improve the winning streak to 14, they'll likely face local rival Long Trail, who are the fifth seed with a 14-6 record. LTS host a playdown of their own Tuesday evening against 12-seed Mid Vermont Christian. That contest would be Friday at 7 p.m. in Arlington.
A potential semifinal showdown looms with top-seeded West Rutland. The fact that Dambrackas was a standout 1,000-point scorer for West Rutland and helped the Golden Horde to a state crown in her playing days only adds some flavor to the occasion. The Golden Horde is not only undefeated this season at 20-0, but also the defending D4 state champs.
After a 1-5 start to the season that had locals questioning just how good the Eagles really were, Dambrackas, Assistant Coach Todd Wilkins and their charges got things headed in the right direction when the pieces began to fall into place. That solution included a young team gaining confidence on the fly, playing solid defense, and utilizing the right players on the offensive end of the court.
Junior Sidney Herrington and sophomore Taylor Wilkins pace the Eagles on offense, averaging 20 and 13 points per game, respectively. The starting rotation has also included Lily Hosley, Diana Tafoya, Avrie Aldrich, Hanna Seeley, and Aubrie Hawley. Natalie McCray and Carley Morse have also chipped in as key role players.
“The girls have fallen into a good rhythm,’’ noted Dambrackas.
“They have built confidence and it has shown on both defense and offense from every player."
The fact that the Eagles have no seniors on the roster only adds to the thrill and potential of this group. With their 14-5 overall mark, the Eagles claimed the Southern Vermont League’s D Division crown with an 11-1 league record. The SVL D Division includes Arlington Memorial, Long Trail, Poultney, Proctor, MSJ, Mill River, and Twin Valley.
Taking it one game at a time, Dambrackas and her Eagles are hoping that their winning streak includes a couple more victories.
“I think that we have a good chance to go far. The girls need to stay composed, stay out of foul trouble, and work hard on the boards,’’ stated the coach. “The girls have been playing some great basketball. They have developed confidence and will need to play hard and play smart. I’m proud of how hard they have worked.’’
She added, "They know that I will be proud no matter how far we go. The main goal would be a championship. I think that they have what it takes.”