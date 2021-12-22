ARLINGTON — Long Trail was comfortable in its offensive sets early in the game on Wednesday against Arlington girls basketball, putting 17 points on the scoreboard over the opening 11 minutes of play. The Mountain Lions looked poised to win their first game of the season.
Right when the Arlington girls basketball team needed to put a run together to capture momentum against Long Trail on Wednesday night, they did just that.
Not just any run: the Eagles defense put the clamps on their opponents in the second quarter to snatch the lead..
Midway through the second quarter, Arlington flipped a switch. It all started with a Molly Briggs 3-pointer from the top of the key with 3:45 left in the first half, cutting Long Trail’s lead to 17-12. The make gave the Eagles the confidence boost it was looking for on both sides of the ball.
Arlington didn’t allow a point for the remainder of the quarter, and its offense was just getting started.
Taylor Wilkins scored a layup in transition on the following possession for the Eagles. Then it was Sidney Herrington’s turn, grabbing an offensive rebound and going back up with it. She absorbed the contact and connected on one of her two free throw attempts.
Katrina Gordon scored two of her six points on a jumper late in the half just inside the 3-point line on the right wing, tying the game at 17.
Herrington converted in the paint with 12 seconds left and just like that, Arlington took a 19-17 lead into the half.
They weren’t done. The Eagles sustained that momentum in the beginning of the third quarter, as Gordon scored on a post move and Wilkins once again provided Arlington with a fast break basket. All of a sudden, Arlington led 23-17.
Long Trail broke its nearly quarter-long scoring spell with 5:20 seconds left in the third.
Arlington built a double digit lead and looked to be pulling away late in the third, then Long Trail’s offense caught fire in the final minute.
Up until the final 60 seconds, LTS had managed just two points in the third quarter. Over the final minute they scored six points, including a buzzer-beating contested floater from freshmen Aimee Wildman. The late surge pulled the Mountain Lions within striking distance heading into the final quarter, trailing 30-25.
Wildman had the hot hand, hitting a 3-pointer from the left wing on the opening possession of the fourth quarter bringing LTS back within two, but that’s as close as the visitors would get.
Briggs hit another three, giving the Eagles some breathing room and the Eagles cruised from that point forward.
Sidney Herrington took over the game for Arlington late, scoring seven of her 19 points in the fourth to help close out the win. Wilkins was a constant presence offensively, scoring at least one basket in each quarter and finishing her night in double digits with 10 points. Briggs had nine points, all from behind the arc.
Wildman led LTS with 16, eight of which came in the final quarter.
Arlington improves to 2-3 with the win while Long Trail falls to 0-5 on the season.