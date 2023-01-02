Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: January 2, 2023 @ 6:04 pm
Hanna Seeley takes on a Leland & Gray ball carrier.
An Arlington defender covers her opponent.
Sidney Herrington fights for the ball.
Taylor Wilkins handles the ball.
Taylor Wilkins readies for a shot.
Sidney Herrington moves the ball up court.
Lily Hosley preps for a shot against Leland & Gray defenders.
Hanna Seeley stays on her Leland & Gray opponent.
Taylor Wilkins heads to the opponents' net.
Avrie Aldrich defends against Leland & Gray.
ARLINGTON — Leland & Gray Union High School took down Arlington Memorial High School at the Eagles' home court 37 to 31 on Friday.
They fell to 1-5 for the season.
