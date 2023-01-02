Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

ARLINGTON — Leland & Gray Union High School took down Arlington Memorial High School at the Eagles' home court 37 to 31 on Friday.

They fell to 1-5 for the season. 

