MANCHESTER — More than 60 kids from seventh to 12th grade were at Taylor Field at Burr and Burton Academy on Wednesday night, the third of five days of the BBA football camp.
Run by BBA varsity coach Tom McCoy and a handful of Bulldog assistant coaches, kids go through different skill drills as they all aim for the start of football in the fall.
This year, seventh and eighth graders were allowed to participate again after not being able to do so last summer.
Last year, during the 7-on-7 season, the Bulldogs went 6-2, losing to Mount Anthony in the quarterfinals.
Football practice begins for the Bulldogs on August 16.