Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MANCHESTER — More than 60 kids from seventh to 12th grade were at Taylor Field at Burr and Burton Academy on Wednesday night, the third of five days of the BBA football camp.

Run by BBA varsity coach Tom McCoy and a handful of Bulldog assistant coaches, kids go through different skill drills as they all aim for the start of football in the fall.

This year, seventh and eighth graders were allowed to participate again after not being able to do so last summer.

Last year, during the 7-on-7 season, the Bulldogs went 6-2, losing to Mount Anthony in the quarterfinals.

Football practice begins for the Bulldogs on August 16.

Adam Samrov can be reached at asamrov@benningtonbanner.com or on Twitter @banner_sports

Adam Samrov is the sports editor and part-time news reporter for the Bennington Banner. He has been at the Banner since 2008 and sports editor since 2010. He can be reached at asamrov@benningtonbanner.com

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.